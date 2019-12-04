ACT, others unveil new products to address building collapses

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Advanced Concrete Technologies (ACT) Limited in partnership with Costar and Schomburg has unveiled two new products – Costar and Aquafina – to improve quality of structures built in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the products, major partner of the company, Mr. Anthony Anjuwon, said the products evolved due to the need to end the incessant building collapse the country has been experiencing which has led to loss of lives and properties.

According to him, “It is evolved by the need to drive quality construction in Nigeria building construction landscape. Ameliorating the increasing cases of building collapse and providing industry operators with quality construction solutions.’’

He said ACT has over the past decade delivered landmark projects that create long term progress and economic impact, adding, ‘‘These sets of solutions we unveiled today consolidate our leverage on our innovation system.

“Today ACT has a franchise for Schomburg construction chemical group, Germany, the parent company of Acquafin USA. Also, we have a franchise for Costar building products,USA. Securing this franchises was known deem fit, as we consider this partnership as a critical ingredient necessary for driving our ambition of ensuring quality construction in Nigeria.”

Explaining the uses and content of Acquafina, Managing partner, Schomburg, Germany, Collins Balogun said: “Acquafina is the only crystalline technology that combines both hydrophobic technology and hydropylic.

Vanguard