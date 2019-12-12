Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Northern Nigeria socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to conduct the affairs of the country within the ambits of rule of law.

The President of ACF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, made the call while reacting to claim credited to one of the President’s aides that Nigeria is not responsible to any of the three entities.

Although the three entities’ opinions were merely advisory and not binding, the ACF chief said Nigeria must conduct itself as a sovereign country and obey court orders at all times.

He said:”You cannot claim to be a sovereign country and embark on repressive actions that defy what should define you as a sovereign state.

“The government must note that once there are shreds of evidence of disobedience to court orders and abuse of human rights there will also be consequences.

“Of course, the Federal Government of Nigeria does not ordinarily need the caution or advice of the United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union if it conducts its activities within the confines of Rule of Law, equity and justice.

“But when it goes against the law of the land, these countries won’t just keep quiet and close their eyes to repression.”

