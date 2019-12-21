Access The Stars : Seyi Shay, Darey Art Alade shut down Calabar as Onitsha beckons

Kindly Share This Story:

Singers, Seyi Shay and Darey Art Alade were at their exhilarating best when they took to stage at the Old Parade ground in Calabar on Friday, the 13th of December after the closing of the steaming hot auditions for the Access The Stars show at the Venetian Arena earlier in the day.

Both stars had a great time on stage as they engaged the fans in memorable sing-along moments. The top five selected talents from the Calabar auditions also made it a night to remember as they sang their hearts out in hopes of impressing the judges. At the end of the night, two lucky contestants made it through to the next round, and both stars were clearly elated after being selected.

Seyi Shay, who has been enjoying her time as a Judge on the show, expressed her expectation for the show’s next outing in Onitsha – “Every city we’ve visited has produced lots of awe-inspiring moments. I know Onitsha will not disappoint and I can’t wait to meet some amazing singers in the city.”

Access the Stars music reality show is the brainchild of two leading Nigerian brands – Nigerian Breweries Plc and Access Bank Plc to provide a platform for budding singers to harness their talents and truly get a chance to shine alongside Nigeria’s biggest stars. The show will air on major entertainment channels; Hip Tv, Africa Magic, and Views Channel.

