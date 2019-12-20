Accept or reject appointment within 48 hours ― Ganduje tells Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has issued a two days (48 hours) ultimatum to the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to either accept or reject his appointment the Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs.

This is coming after the governor appointed the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II in the early week of December.

The statement by Ganduje spokesman, Abba Anwar which confirmed the appointment reads in part; “By the powers conferred on the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, by Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019, he makes the following appointments; that His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano Emirate, as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs,” it read.

However, in the new letter sent to Emir Sanusi, the Governor issued a two days ultimatum to the Emir to decide to accept or reject the appointment.

The letter reads in part: “By this letter, His Excellency the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to indicate his ACCEPTANCE of OTHERWISE of his appointment as the CHAIRMAN of Kano State Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter no SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th of December. 2019.

“The acceptance of otherwise should reach His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State within two days of the receipt of this letter.

“As you await further directive of His Excellency, the Executive Governor on the matter, it is important to accept the appointment or otherwise.

“Accept the assurance of the Highest esteem and regards of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State,” the letter in part.

According to Vanguard previous report, Ganduje had split the Kano emirate into five leaving Sanusi with 10 of the 44 local government areas he had control over.

