Abuse in any form is offense against humanity – Dolapo Osinbajo

By Gabriel Olawale

Wife of Vice president of the Federation, Dolapo Osinbajo has once again reiterate that irrespective of the form abuse take, either rape, molestation, domestic violence, exploitation, slavery and such-like are all wrong and are offences against humanity.

Dolapo made this known at the graduation of about 350 Out-of-School girls from Spotlight, Step up training and empowerment program, an initiative of the United Nations and European Union in Lagos.

She noted that “whenever you see or hear, whenever you know of abuse please speak up and stand up. Stand up to help the victims let’s all be our brothers’ keeper.

Beyond speaking up against abuse and standing up to resist and reject abuse in our communities, Mrs Osinbajo also added that we ought to be advocates persuading as many people as possible to take the high road and the path of good, right of Justice, fairness and of equity.

Mrs Osinbajo charged anyone with an issue in the university with a lecturer to dail for a concerned mother, a group under The Women Helping Hands Initiative (TWHHI), who would go with the student to ensure things are done right.

While speaking with pressmen, the Deputy Regional Director, West and Central Africa, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mamadou Kante, explained that their priority is economic empowerment, hygiene and sexual health.

According to Kante, the economic empowerment is important because to be free you have to be able to generate some resources.

In the same vein, Kante charged the graduands to explore their full potentials and fulfill their dreams.

The Spotlight Initiative with a financial commitment of Euros 500 million by European Union is a global joint United Nations and European Union initiative to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls in all continents. Africa will receive Euro 250 million, half of the global amount for eight countries including Nigeria plus an African Regional programme.

The project, supported by The Women Helping Hands Initiative was to end gender based violence in communities and had over 300 graduands, from Yaba and Ikorodu communities who were empowered with skills including; decoration, event planning, tailoring bead making, gele tying, and catering.

Vanguard