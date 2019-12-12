Abuja-Kaduna highway now safest road in the country — El Rufai

The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has declared that the Kaduna-Abuja highway which had gained notoriety in the past as one of the most part dangerous roads in the country is now the safest because of measures taken by his state government in collaboration with security agencies.

Speaking with journalists after declaring open a meeting of Federal and State security Administrators in Kaduna, Mallam El Rufai said as a demonstration of how safe the highway is, no kidnap incidence has taken place on the road in the last two and half months.

The governor said the state has amended it’s penal code since 2016 to make Kidnapping a capital offence in Kaduna state.

“But in the last few months, there has been a great reduction in cases of kidnapping. Though it is a combination of issues, I will like to give credit to our Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs because the creation of that ministry has raised the level of proactiveness these issues.

“The second thing is that the security agencies have changed their strategies from reaction to action. So, they don’t wait until kidnapping takes place. They identify where the bandits are and they go and attack them; so the bandits have been on the run. In the past, we wait until it happens and then, we start running helter-shelter.

“Thirdly, I think there is a high level of coordination and cooperation within the security agencies. So, you find out that, the Air Force is in the air doing ISR, the intelligence surveillance and feeding the police and others on the ground with information. So, the level of cooperation has been enhanced and that has helped in dealing with these problems.

“A very good example is the Kaduna-Abuja road. The Kaduna-Abuja road has not witnessed a single incident of criminality or kidnapping in the last two and a half months. But, many people still think it is not safe, they are not plying it and the rest. That road is the safest road in Nigeria today. Because of constant surveillance; the Air Force has helicopters and planes constantly over the road and they are feeding information, and the kidnappers that use to stay around the road have all been wiped out or chased deeper into the jungle” the governor said.

He said the state has invested in the state of the art security equipment like drones and Closed Circuit Television Cameras to ensure that the state remains safe.

Earlier in his speech, Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the Kaduna State Government is committed to complementing the efforts of the armed forces, the police and other national security outfits through logistics support, mobility, hardware and other means.

He said the creation of our “Ministry is further justified since, at the Federal Level, there are usually Ministries or Departments responsible for enhancing inter-agency cooperation to expeditiously tackle internal security issues.

“In addition, the efficacy of intelligence gathering, and prompt response to threats is key in internal security management. An excellent example of this can be seen in one of the most functional of such organizations globally, America’s Central Intelligence Agency. The agency’s mantra, “The work of a nation – The centre of Intelligence”, aptly captures the national importance of widespread and yet precise intelligence gathering. This is one core area of focus for our Ministry, and structures are being established to that end”

“Improving internal security cannot be left to government alone. Insecurity impacts the local populace directly. As such the citizens must be incorporated. Various communities came up with different outfits aimed at policing their respective areas. To prevent the unhealthy proliferation of such groups, the Kaduna State Government created the State Vigilance Service under the ambits of the law with a view to ensuring sanity and structure in community-based efforts. This service is overseen by our Ministry” he said.