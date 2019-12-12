Abiodun vows to encourage private investment in education

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised that his government would continue to provide the right ambience for investment in the education industry.

Abiodun who made the promise at the 1st combined convocation ceremonies for the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, said that his administration would also continue to encourage genuine private sector partnership in the education sector.

He equally promised the people of Omu-Ijebu and students of the Tai Solarin College of Education that his administration would commence the immediate rehabilitation of both the access and internal roads of the institution in earnest.

“I have taken particular note of the state of the road leading into the institution and inside the campus. I will immediately deploy the ministry of work to visit and commence the rehabilitation of these external and internal roads. I will also liaise with the council to determine what else this administration can do to support in the area of infrastructure.

“We will continue to provide the ambience for investment in our education industry, we will also continue to encourage genuine private sector partnership to provide qualitative and affordable education to our teeming youths,” he said.

Abiodun while assuring the institution of adequate funding, staff and infrastructural development, added that education would continue to be on the front burner of the policy and programmes of the state government.

The governor also offered the best graduating student in the institution, Opeyemi Wasiu Adewale, automatic employment.

He called on other graduands to be prepared for the challenges ahead of them.

In his welcome address, Provost, Tai Solarin College of Education,(TASCE), Dr. Adeola Lukmon commended the governor for ensuring that normalcy was brought back to the college.

He lauded the government for the recent composition of the governing council of the college, the first of its kind since its relocation to Omu-Ijebu in 2008. Lukman described this as a major turning point in the history of the institution.

He noted that the institution had expanded the scope of her academic activities through its affiliation with the Olabisi Onabanjo University with a view to not only increase students enrollment, but it will also positively rub off on the Internally Generated Revenue of the institution.

In his remarks, Chairman, Governing Council of the Tai Solarin College of Education,(TASCE), Prince Adeyemi Adefulu commended the governor for his passion, empathy, high sense of duty and interest in the college.

He recalled that the Prince Abiodun-led administration has demonstrated a vigorous determination to face the problems of the institution.

Adefulu who commended the federal government intervention agency, (TETFUND) for assisting the institution in putting impressive facilities in place, also appreciated the Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) for its plan of making the institution an Information technology-savvy one.

The highlight of the convocation ceremony was the conferment of fellowships of the institution on business tycoon and the Odole Oodua Chief Kessington Adebutu; and the chairman, Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

Also honoured were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olu-Ola Aikulola; former registrar of the institution, Adetunji Kanimodo and the president of the Alumni and member of the council, Julius Adeyemi, among others.

