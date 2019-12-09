Today, the Abia State government inaugurated a 5-man committee to verify Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects in Abia State.

This followed the visit of Dr Joi Nuneih, the new Acting Managing Director of the Commission, to Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, last week in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, where she handed a list of hundreds of projects purportedly executed by the NDDC in the State, to the Governor.

Details of the list was said to have lshocked the Governor who thanked Dr Joi Nuneih and her team for the visit. He therefore ordered that a committee be set up immediately to verify the status of each project in the NDDC list for the state.

Inaugurating the committee in his office earlier today on behalf of the Governor, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Chris Ezem, underlined the importance of the committee to the Government and people of the State, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver on the assignment since they were all selected based on their pedigree, and urged them not to relent in getting the facts and figures behind the projects for government proper action insisting that “our people must get value for every NDDC project in the State”.

In his response, chairman of the committee, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, expressed appreciation to the Governor for finding the committee members worthy of such an onerous yet noble assignment “which we all take as a rare privilege to serve our State and our people. We want to assure the Governor of our commitment to delivering excellently on the task without fear or favour”.

Members of the committee are:

Bishop Sunday Onuoha (Chairman) Elder Richard Nwala (Secretary) Engr Uzo Nwankwo (Member) Mr Gabriel Agunwa Paul (Membet), and, Chief Jude Chijioke Ndukwe (Member)

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

