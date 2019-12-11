The Lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency at the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Honorable Ginger Onwusibe, has embarked on the grading of roads in his constituency and also completed the grassing of Nbawsi mini stadium which is part of his pet project for the people.

The lawmaker who said he decided to grade the roads and grass the mini stadium for his people as a way of thanking them for their continued support and also as part of his continued contributions to the development of his constituency, reminded the people to keep praying for their leaders especially during this festive season.

“With the Christmas Season here and its attendant rise in both human and vehicular activities, I have thought it wise to assist our people in grading some of our roads and make them more convenient for use. I also had to grass the Nbawsi mini stadium so that our people, especially the youths, can be actively engaged in sporting activities as a way of keeping fit and healthy, and also taking their minds away from engaging in any societal ills”, he said.

Continuing, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, who is also the Chairman of the House committee on Works and Project Monitoring, said 150 solar-powered street lights are ready for installation across Isiala Ngwa North. This is in addition to bursary payments he has earmarked for students of tertiary institutions of Isiala Ngwa origin in January.

“Our people of Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency shall be marking the new year in style as plans have also been concluded to roll out 20 mini buses for the purpose of empowering our youths. This is just my own modest way of telling members of my constituency that I am in the Abia State House of Assembly to serve them and that their interest will always be uppermost in my heart and in all my dealings”, he concluded.

Vanguard