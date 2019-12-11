Following the coming yuletide, and taking advantage of the dry season, a lawmaker representing Isuikwuato State Constituency at the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Okoroafor, has commenced the grading of some roads in his constituency.

The grading which started from Ugwuaba along Isuikwuato ABSU Road, threw his constituents into jubilation as the grading, according to them, would make their roads better motorable especially as the coming festivities usually bring about a growth in the population of road users in their constituency.

We are therefore grateful to Hon Emeka Okoroafor for complimenting the efforts of Abia State government in ameliorating our road challenges”, one of the community leaders enthused.

Vanguard