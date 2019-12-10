Abia House of Assembly vows to Pass 2020 Budget by Year End

Breaking News
The Abia State House of Assembly has promised to pass the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law before the end of 2019.

Addressing the Assembly during its session today, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Rt Hon Kennedy Njoku, said the Committee Members are primed for the serious work required to ensure that their target of passing the Abia State Budget by the end of the year is met.

“We want to achieve the milestone of having passed the State Budget in record time. Mr Speaker, Honorable Colleagues, this is in tandem with the vision of this House to be the Centre of legislative excellence, known for its timely passage of Bills and quality legislative interventions. We hereby call for the full cooperation of government agencies in achieving this goal for our people”.

On his part, the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, advised all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State to ensure they appear before the Appropriation Committee to defend their respective budgets.

“It is important that the Accountant General of the State and his team ensure that all monies are appropriated. For anyone to avoid prosecution, they must ensure that whatever they do is in accordance with the Law.

“In these days of Freedom of Information Law, we must be careful in the expenditure of government funds”, he said.

