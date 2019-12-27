Breaking News
Translate

Abelardo Fernandez: Struggling Espanyol appoint third coach of season

On 5:38 pmIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Abelardo Fernandez

Barcelona’s less celebrated cross-town cousins Espanyol appointed their third coach of the season on Friday as former Spain international Abelardo Fernandez took the helm of La Liga’s bottom club.

Espanyol have just 10 points from 18 games and fired coach Pablo Machin and three of his staff on Monday after the weekend 2-0 defeat to second-bottom Leganes.

READ ALSO: Mourinho hopeful Ndombele will return against Norwich

Machin took over in October when previous incumbent David Gallego was sacked after eight games and just one win in early October.

The new coach Fernandez, 49, is a former Barcelona and Spain defender and left Liga outfit Alaves after finishing 14th at the end of last season.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!