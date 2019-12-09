Breaking News
Abductors of two catholic priests in Ondo demand N100m ransom

Abductors of two catholic priests in Ondo demand N100m ransom
The Nigerian Police

The kidnappers of the two catholic priests in Ondo state have demanded the sum of N100m as ransom.

This is coming Forty-eight hours after their abduction.

Recall that the two priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese were reportedly kidnapped on their way to a wedding on Friday evening along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Leo Aregbesola, confirmed that the abductors had called and demanded the ransom.

He said, “I was told from their parish today that the abductors have contacted the church and they were demanding a ransom of N100m. That is the latest for now. They have not been released.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, said the state commissioner of police had ordered the men of the command to go after the hoodlums.

He said, “We have moved in our men to go after the bandits. In this type of operation, we are being very careful because we want a situation that the victims would be rescued unhurt. So we are working on it.”

