Abductors of NLC chairman demand N20m ransom

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The abductors of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in Cross River, Ben Ukpepi, have demanded a N20million ransom for his release.

Vanguard gathered that 24 hours after the abduction of the labour leader at his residence in CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo local government area of the state, the hoodlums have reached out to his wife and demanded N20 million before releasing the man.

A source said family members are praying fervently for the NLC chairman’s safe release from the kidnappers’ den.

He said: “We can only have faith in God for his safe return. They spoke to the wife this afternoon, using the victim’s phone.

“They demanded that N20 million should be paid before he can be released . I don’t know how this is possible because he does not have such money anywhere.

“He was the one who spoke to us as they used his phone to make the call. They put the phone on speaker.”

Vanguard

