Abducted female Corps member rescued after four days in kidnappers den

***CP Odumosu leads police team, arrest suspected gang leader

By Evelyn Usman

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Onyiwara Faith, who was abducted four days ago while on her way to attend the Community Development Service (CDS) meeting at Ilamija, Epe area of Lagos has been rescued.

Faith, was rescued at about 2.20 am today in a forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe, after a gun battle between teams of policemen led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu and the kidnappers.

At the end of the crossfire, a suspected leader of the kidnap gang, Moses Ofeye, who sustained bullets wounds, was arrested.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, due to the shock and trauma experienced during the long-distance trek.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arrests 29 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala who confirmed the report, said the victim had been discharged from the hospital after she was certified stable by doctors.

He added that; “She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police”.

Bala disclosed that her abductors demanded N50 million and reduced the requested amount to N400,000 after much persuasion, with a directive to the farm manager to drop the money at Ijebu Ososa area. “But no ransom was paid,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.