Abba-Kassim explains loss of officers, seizure of strange foreign rice

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Nigeria Customs Service, Niger/Kogi Command has lost two of its officers to armed robbery attack along Lokoja-Okene road while on patrol.

A statement by the command identified the deceased officers as ASC 1, S. Ohiremen and ASC 11, SM Omale, adding they were part of a patrol team on duty when they were attacked by armed bandits.

According to the command public relations officer, Lomba Benjamin, a third officer identified as DSC H I Oladapo sustained gunshot injury during the attack.

The Customs Area Controller, Compt. Yusuf Abbah-Kassim reportedly was quoted saying “We are pained by this sad development” adding: “The Command is maintaining close contact with families of the victims.”

Meanwhile Abbah-Kassim has cleared the air on the seizure of 79 bags of 100kg foreign rice, disclosing it is not the first time rice bagged in 100kg packages been intercepted.

The CAC who spoke through Benjamin said, “This is not the first time we are seizing rice in 100kg bags. The rice in question if foreign, they were smuggled and they were re-bagged with local sacks that is twice the size of standard package of 50kg.

“We don’t know why they choose to use extra large bags, but the important thing is that we picked them up. The bags have nothing written on them, no manufacturer’s name, no manufacturing or expiry date, but it takes the content of two bags of 50kg.” He explained that it is probable the smugglers thought his officers will mistake the contraband grain for local cereals such as millet or maize usually loaded in such big sacks. “We are trained and can pick up fake items from a distance”, he said.

The 79 bags of smuggled rice conveyed in a Mitsubishi canter van was intercepted along Yauri road in Kontagora axis of Niger State. It has a Duty Paid Value of N2, 686,000.00.

It will be recalled that the command penultimate week, also intercepted an Iveco Truck loaded with 292x50kg bags of imported rice, ingeniously concealed with sugarcane. Despite the smugglers antics, it was intercepted and seized by operatives of the command.

