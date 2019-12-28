9ice weds baby mama in grand style (photos, video)

By Lawal Sherifat
Abolore Akande popularly knows as 9ice has walked his heartthrob down the aisle. He decided to give marriage a chance again with one of his baby mama, Olasunkunmi Ajala. 9ice and Sunkanmi appeared gorgeously and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends.
First look at Olasunkanmi and Abolore… 🥰 @9iceofficial @lavishbymichelleevents Alaga @orukatidowobysuzzie Planning @elposh_events Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Groom’s Outfit @kinghakbal Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager Makeup Artist @adammakenneth Head Tie Stylist @taiwos_touch Shoes @jimmychoo Clutch bag @bottegaveneta Jewelry @elsiejoybridal Photography @tosin_josh @felixcrown Videography @theweddingtv #Beautyand9ice
A video of Olasunkanmi Ajala now Olasunkami Akande professing her love for her darling husband, Abolore Akande, a.k.a 9ice
