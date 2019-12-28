Vanguard Logo

On 9:19 pmIn Entertainmentby
9ice weds baby mama in grand style (photos, video)

By Lawal Sherifat

Abolore Akande popularly knows as 9ice has walked his heartthrob down the aisle. He decided to give marriage a chance again with one of his baby mama, Olasunkunmi Ajala. 9ice and Sunkanmi appeared gorgeously and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends.

A video of Olasunkanmi Ajala now Olasunkami Akande professing her love for her darling husband, Abolore Akande, a.k.a 9ice

