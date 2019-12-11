By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, new public survey released has shown that 96.2 per cent Nigerians still believed that corruption remained a serious problem in the country.

They also believed that corruption is affecting majority despite Nigerian authorities’ “oft-repeated” commitment to addressing the problem.

According to the survey released by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, 96.2 per cent of the respondents believed corruption remained a serious problem in Nigeria today with no significant difference in opinion on the issue across the different geo-political zones surveyed.

However, only five per cent of the respondents from the North-West viewed corruption as a problem in Nigerian society.”

In addition to the acknowledgement that corruption remained a major problem in Nigeria, the survey further established that 84.5 per cent of Nigerians believed corruption affects them.

The latest report by SERAP titled: “Nigeria: Anti-corruption Social Norms Survey” was launched in Lagos on Wednesday

The survey is published as part of the organisation’s implementation of the Anti-Corruption in Nigeria, ACORN, project funded with UK aid from the British people.

The survey showed that social media and the internet are the most common sources of information on corruption, according to 38 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, of the respondents surveyed.

In contrast, only 9.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent mentioned religious institutions and traditional rulers respectively, as influential to influence behaviour change.

According to the survey, “Traditional leaders have lost their place in guiding the society on morals and ethics. Another noteworthy observation made on the diminishing role of the traditional leaders was recorded as follows: Some of the traditional rulers are key political players. They influenced elections for politicians who in turn grant them favours. Paying traditional rulers using public money managed by politicians also dilutes their power to stand against corrupt leaders.”

