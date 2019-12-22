Vanguard Logo

55 gang members of suspected Benue militia leader arrested, weapons recovered

55 members of suspected militia leader, Terwase Agwaza, also known as Gana, have been arrested and weapons recovered from them by troops of the joint military operation, code named Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in Benue State.

Commander of the operation, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, disclosed this yesterday while conducting the acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, and his team round the operational bases and sector commands of OPWS in Benue and Taraba states.

Yekini, who explained that the arrests were made in the last six months, said his troops had also succeeded in decimating the gang who, before the coming of the operation, had lord themselves on the people of Benue North West senatorial district and communities in neighboring Taraba State.

Nwachukwu commended the troops for the resounding success recorded by the operation after its deployment a year and a half ago, adding that the operation had achieved the purpose for which it was deployed.

