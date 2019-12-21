527 military personnel bow out of service

Kindly Share This Story:

Evelyn Usman

At least 527 personnel drawn from the three services of the Armed Forces bowed out of service at the weekend.

The military personnel took part in a six-month preparatory and skills acquisition training at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos.

Out of the figure, 228 were from the Nigerian Army, 118 from the Nigerian Navy and 181 from the Nigerian Air Force.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), who was present at the combined graduation ceremony for the retirees and 27 mid-level officers trained on entrepreneurship and management, charged the personnel to uphold the integrity of Nigeria by being loyal.

He reminded the personnel of the challenges associated with being reintegrated into civil life and urged them to invest their benefits appropriately and avoid falling preys to fraudsters who disguised as businessmen.

He said: “Security has been a problem in this country, things were going from bad to good at one time, now it is from good to better and I think very soon the Nigerian people will be very happy with the progress recorded in this regard.”

He said while the government would continue to improve the welfare of military personnel, the ministry would not desist from rendering the needed support to the Armed Forces to enhance proficiency.

Vanguard

