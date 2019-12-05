Kindly Share This Story:

Lists women, youth as top priority in intervention progs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has projected the sum of N41 billion worth investment interventions in the agricultural sector within the next five years.

State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal revealed this on Wednesday, at a Roundtable Discussion on the Implementation of the State’s 5-year Agricultural Roadmap (2020-2025).

Lawal, who called for more private sector-driven agricultural interventions and provision of robust market information systems for Agricultural Value Chain actors, said that the sum of the projected investment was expected to be realised from government, private sector, donor agencies and development partners.

He said that the youth and women would be given priority in all of the interventions on the sector within the period under review.

The planned investment projects include:

Fisheries Value Chain- Cage and Pen Culture, Fish Farm Estate Development, Artisanal Fisheries Development; Poultry Value Chain-Broiler Production and Egg Production;

Others are Piggery Value Chain: Establishment of new Pig Estates and Processing facilities; Coconut Value Chain which include the consolidation of land for coconut plantation; Out Grower Scheme for Improved Seedlings; Establishment of Coconut Industrial Park, Establishment of One-Stop Coconut Market and Value Addition Processing, Rice Value Chain: Establishment of 32 Tonnes capacity Rice Mill at Imota, among few others.

Lawal noted that the call for more private sector collaboration became imperative in order to have adequate planning and circumvent risks and uncertainties in the sector.

