5 out of 21 Ibadan kings crowned by Ajimobi surrender crowns

Settle for chieftaincy promotion, posting by Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

The two and half years deadlock over chieftaincy promotion into the Olubadan-in-Council was broken over the weekend as five high chiefs were elevated into their appropriate ranks by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace.

Amid jokes and backslapping, the high chiefs decked in traditional Ofi and Agbada outfits along with their wives and well-wishers stormed the palace of Olubadan at about 12.00 noon to be ushered into the majestic presence of Oba Adetunji to receive ‘Akoko’ leaves before going down on their chests three times as required by Ibadan customs and traditions.

Those who were elevated include High Chiefs Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola from Osi Balogun to Otun Balogun; High Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe from Asipa Balogun to Osi Balogun; High Chief Dr Kolawole Adegbola from Ekerin Balogun to Asipa Balogun; Senior Chief John Olubunmi Isioye Dada from Abese Balogun to Ekerin Balogun and Senior Chief Abiodun Azeez Agagagugu, Maye Balogun to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland.

According to the monarch’s Personal Assistant and Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, the decision to elevate the High Chiefs came on the heels of their recommendation by the Olubadan, the consenting and prescribed authority on all chieftaincy matters in Ibadanland to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who approved of the elevation via a letter dated December 12, 2019, and sent to Olubadan.

At the impressive ceremony held at the palace ground, where all but one high chief who was unavoidably absent, having sent an apology through his wife.

Those present include Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun; Osi Olubadan and former Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja; Asipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Biodun Kola Daisi, Iyalode of Ibadan, High Chief Mrs Theresa Oyekanmi and Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade.

In the Balogun, only the Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin was present at the meeting as those affected by the elevation fell into Balogun line.

With this development, peace which had become elusive, since the state immediate-past government’s controversial chieftaincy reform in 2017, has returned to the Olubadan-in-Council as all the vacant stools in the council have been filled.

An elated Oba Adetunji, however, commended the Governor Makinde, saying that the high chiefs would soon be served their posting instructions into different Local Government Traditional Councils, where they would be representing the Olubadan.

