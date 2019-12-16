36 states, FCT violate Pension Reform Act

9 states remitting deducted pensions

2 states pay only employees’ deductions

34 states without valid group insurance for employees

By Victor Young

LAGOS—None of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, is fully complying with the Pension Reform Act, 2014, as amended.

Investigations revealed that all the states and FCT are breaching the act in one way or the other.

According to Vanguard investigations, while 25 states have enacted laws on the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, only 13 states have pension bureaux or boards to run the CPS.

Similarly, while seven states are in different stages of enacting the CPS law, five other states are running other pension schemes outside the CPS.

While Vanguard checks revealed that nine states are remitting pensions’ deductions of both the employers (state governments) and employees (public servants), two states are remitting deduction from only the employees.

To date, 25 states have enacted laws on the CPS which are substantially in tandem with the provisions of the PRA 2014, while seven other states — Kwara, Katsina, Plateau, Cross River, Borno, Akwa-Ibom and Bauchi — have drafted bills on the CPS and are currently undergoing the legislative processes towards their passage into laws.

5 states doing CDBS

Five states, namely Gombe, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, and Adamawa, have embarked on the Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme, CDBS.

Of the 25 states with pension laws on the CPS, eight, including Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Delta States, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are currently remitting both the employer and employee pensions’ contributions of their employees, while two states, namely Kebbi and Rivers, remit only employees’ portions of pension contributions of either the state or local government employees.

On the determination and funding of the past service benefits of the employees (accrued rights) in states that have adopted the CPS, seven states and the FCT have conducted actuarial valuation, while Kaduna, Osun, Delta, Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers States, Anambra local governments and the FCT are funding their Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Accounts, RBBRFA.

However, only Delta, Kaduna, Osun, Rivers States, Anambra local government and the FCT have opened RBBRFAs for domiciliation of their employees’ accrued rights.

On Group Life Insurance

On compliance with the requirement for the procurement of a Group Life Insurance Policy for workers under the CPS, only Kaduna and Edo states as well as the FCT currently have valid Group Life Insurance policies for their employees.

Similarly, Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Osun states and the FCT have commenced a hitch-free and timely payment of pension contributions under the CPS.

On the requirement for setting up a proper administrative structure to drive implementation of the CPS in states, in line with their respective state pension laws, only 13 states have established the Pension Board/Bureau/Commission to implement their pension reforms.

They are Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Ogun, Kebbi, Niger, Edo Bayelsa and FCT.

In a recent interview with the Acting Director of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, she blamed the reluctance to establish the necessary structures to drive implementation of the reform in many states for the poor compliance status among states in the country.

‘Why states are defaulting’

She said: “The implementation of the CPS has, indeed, been quite challenging for the states and local governments, amid the tough financial constraints occasioned by low internally generated revenues and dwindling crude oil receipts into the Federation Account.

“Other key challenges militating against the implementation of the CPS as observed in various states have been the lack of political will on the part of the state governments and the inordinate allocation of scarce resources to less impact projects.

“Many state executives would rather invest in infrastructure that could be visible and, therefore, serve as a means for gaining political capital than settle pension obligations to retirees.

‘’Furthermore, history has shown that accruing pension liabilities under the Defined Benefits Scheme carries very little, if any, repercussions as some state executives had served their full terms (four years) without paying gratuity or pension and nothing happened.

‘’This contrasts with the CPS which, to some extent, has measures to guard against defaults in contributions and/or remittance by the government (the employer).

“Other than lack of political will on the part of many state executives, the Nigerian workers are generally apprehensive towards the CPS due to ignorance of the workings of the scheme.

‘’Many workers, including those vested with the responsibility of ensuring smooth implementation of the Scheme, fail to realize that the CPS protects their interest more than the Defined Benefits Scheme.

‘’As a consequence of this ignorance, therefore, they fail to ensure timely and adequate deduction of pension contributions or remittances of same. This leads to the phenomenon of unfunded Retirement Savings Accounts, RSAs, or delayed remittances with the attendant effect of loss of income on pension assets.

“Another obstacle to the adoption or full implementation of the CPS in many states is the reluctance by senior public servants in the states to embrace the Scheme. The apprehension towards the CPS is worse among senior public servants who keep shifting the goal post for the adoption of the scheme to a time when they would have retired from service under the defined benefits scheme.

‘’This has resulted in unending shifts in the commencement dates of the CPS by many states or foot-dragging in the adoption of the scheme in states.”

Speaking on the development, a former board member of PenCom, Issa Aremu, said: “It is a scandal that as former governors ensured illegal states pension laws for non-pensionable political offices, many states are yet to pass the compulsory pension scheme for their employees. Pensions arrears are in trillions of Naira in most states.

“So beyond the commendable efforts of SERAP to stop illegal states pension, SERAP must join organized labour to do another survey on how many states are in compliance with Compulsory Pension Scheme, CPS, as contained in 2004 and 2014 pension laws.

‘’National Pension Commission, PENCOM, and National Union of Pensioners, NUP, should be able to avail SERAP the necessary information in this regards. Twenty-seven states have enacted statutory laws to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme for their workers.

‘’According to the update on the implementation of the scheme by the state governments, obtained from the National Pension Commission, only 12 of the states have commenced remittances into their workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts, while only eight have also begun the funding of the retirement benefit bond redemption fund accounts.

‘’It is unacceptable that all 36 states that rush to pass states pension laws for few governors are reluctant to pass CPS laws for millions of their employees. Life-after-work pay is not guaranteed for many states’ employees.’’