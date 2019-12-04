300 local, int’l NGOs to meet over humanitarian challenges in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke

OVER 300 local and international Non-Governmental Organizations are to meet in an interactive session in Abuja next week to deliberate on the increasing humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

The Interactive will also serve as a forum for stakeholders to advocate global responsibility for the increasing humanitarian concern in Nigeria.

Convener of the session, tagged, Interactive Dinner, Kletsaint Akor, at a press conference, Tuesday, in an Abuja, explained that the session will also be an avenue for stakeholders to “affirm support for and readiness to collaborate with Nigeria’s newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.”

The first Nigerian humanitarian Action dinner, slated for December 12, he explained, is being organized by National Democracy Stakeholders Group, NDSG.

The event, Mr Akor further explained, will bring “state and non-state partners to interact, brainstorm and network with a view to developing strategic, better co-ordinated, need-specific and timely interventions and approaches to tackling the humongous and fast-growing humanitarian challenges in Nigeria.”

“Over 300 local and international non-governmental organizations and social enterprises including TY Danjuma Foundation, WOTCLEF, the United Nations Programme on HIV/AlDS (UNAIDS), the Catholic Relief Services and the World Nations Development Initiative are participating.

“Also expected at the event are government functionaries and representatives of the relevant ministry and agencies and all other groups and individuals who can contribute to the attainment of the objectives of the initiative, and of course the media-the key drivers.

“Other features of the Humanitarian Interactive Dinner include Nigeria Humanitarian Action Award (NIHA AWard)

“Public presentation of the NIHA Report-a journal that periodically reports challenges and developments m the humanitarian sector

“NlHA TV-a digital online TV platform; Unveil of the Humanitarian Shared Opportunity (HUSHOP.ng)-a digital database/directory of all humanitarian stakeholders.

