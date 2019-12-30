By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill has recommended the exemplary marriage model of President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha to young Nigerians, saying to achieve peace and national unity, homes need to be more resilient, peaceful and cohesive.

In a statement titled, “The President and The First Lady, 30 years after and a family to match”, Princewill said the First Lady has also never shied away from defending the weak, adding that the marriage of the first family must have been ordained in heaven.

He said; “In a few weeks I will be celebrating my own wedding anniversary, so permit me to speak with some authority albeit measured, on why we all need to celebrate our first couple.

“We all know that very early on, President Buhari stood out in a crowd. His own track record and antecedents are very well documented in very public records.

“But Aisha was no shrinking willow either. Born into a respectable family, she was the granddaughter of Nigeria’s first Minister of Defence. It explains her quiet, steady backbone.

“They have lived together in love for thirty good years. They weathered family storms together for a good thirty years and counting. They were together during the tedious years of traversing the whole of Nigeria, seeking for today and yesterday’s mandate from Nigerians to preside over our affairs.

“They were together when many disappointing judgements denying Buhari Nigerian’s mandate to be President were given. They were together when after thunder came rain and they remained together when it became sunshine. Who best to remind him who was with them”?

Princewill added that the strong moral standing of the couple is reflected in the iron clad rectitude on the matter of greed prevalent among men of influence.

He said; “A beautiful family. Because we are, they are, not only the number one family in Africa but the entire black world today. A very humble family with a deep Muslim piety.

“Take a look at the strong moral standing of the couple. President Buhari has shown iron clad rectitude on the matter of greed, prevalent amongst men of means and influence of his hue.

“The man has ever had only one wife, unlike many who have had plenty. Therefore when one juxtaposes Mohammed Buhari and Aisha, it becomes very clear that it was a marriage made by Allah in heaven from day one.

“Look at the peaceful and lovely way Aisha has adopted the earlier children of the family when their mother had passed away. H.E Aisha Buhari has carried on without qualms in love with all members of the first family regardless of whether she seered them or not. A rare quality, not easy to find.

“In the 4yrs and more she has been the first lady of Nigeria, she has radiated and spoken truth and love to Nigerians. Our people love Aisha. She has always defended the weak and minority peoples of the nation.

“Though she may be working from the other room, she has shown empathy, courage, strength, wisdom, kindness, boldness and nationalism, like her husband.

“All hail the Buharis and the family as we join them in prayers and joyous celebration of thirty years of a good journey in marital bliss and family harmony”.

President Buhari had in a tweet on Monday celebrated his marriage of thirty years to Aisha.

Vanguard News Nigeria.