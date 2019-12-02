2baba, Crayon thrill at Teen Africa TV Launch

By Ayo Onikoyi

Legendary musician, Innocent Idibia widely known as 2baba and Mavin Records artiste, Crayon last Sunday December 1 thrilled guests at the Teen Africa TV Launch which was held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the Launch, the founder of Teen Africa, Film Maker, Charles Novia noted that the idea is to have a channel where young people can be themselves.

“The young people have been given too much of the background position so with Teen Africa we are trying to bring them to the fore. The young talented 13 to 19years old *now* have their own station where they can express themselves, they can be who they want to be on the channel”, Novia said.

"It has never been done before in Africa. There is no station on the world that has dedicated to teenagers in the way that we are doing our own. So it is a self belief push for the Teenagers in Africa, the Teenagers in Nigeria, because we are going to be all over the world. It hasn't been easy but we thank God for partners who came in".

Novia however urge that the youths must be invested on; ” this is the generation of the youths, anybody who is wise should know that they should invest in the youth. If we don’t invest our money, time and resources in them we will not have a country in few years. They younger people needs to be giving direction which is what the older generation has not done over the years and I think that has to change.

“What we are doing with this is to give the young people a sense of belonging and give you the identity you need to get into the world space and be who you are on a creative platform”.

After his electrifying performance, Mavin Records artistes has this to say “this is colorful and amazing because i was once a teenager. It feels good seeing young people vibing to your song, I feel blessed.

“I am out here to inspire as much people as I can”, Crayon noted.

One of the attendees of the launch Efe Oweibu, expressed happiness concerning launch of the channel. The teenager said its a good sign that shows that the teenagers are not totally wiped out

“I feel happy because at least they are noticing teenagers in Nigeria. Its a really good opportunity for talented teenagers to come out and show their talent”.

Vanguard