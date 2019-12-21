258 families of deceased workers get N480M life Insurance premium from Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disbursed and presented the sum of N480 million as life insurance premium benefits to 258 families of late employees of the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs, Yetunde Arobieke, on behalf of the state government, on Friday, presented the premium benefits to some late local government and primary school teachers in the state service, at an event held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Presenting the cheque, Arobieke, urged the family representatives to keep alive the dreams and wishes of the deceased by ensuring that the money collected was judiciously used, especially in the education of the children and lives of other direct dependants left behind.

According to her, “This presentation to families of these deceased staff is one fulfilment of many welfare packages of the state government to its work-force. Mr. Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, prioritises workers welfare as he knows that only a motivated worker can perform optimally on schedule.

“The workers are the engine room and drivers of all our policies and are germane to achieving the greater Lagos initiative project. That is why this administration has taken staff development and welfare as one of its cardinal policy thrust.

“It should be noted that what we are given out today, is outside the usual gratuity and pension benefits we pay promptly to our staff.

“In realization of today’s exercise, families of these deceased workers made of 152 deceased primary school teachers and 106 local government are to collect a total sum of N480M as life insurance premium benefits of these late workers.

“I implore you, active workers, to continue putting in your best in the service of the state so that together we can achieve the greater Lagos project.”

