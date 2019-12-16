Vanguard Logo

$22.7bn Loan: Buhari has provided borrowing planetails ― Senate President

Buhari lawan
Senate President Ahmad Lawan and President Muhammadu Buhari

Emma Ujah & Umoru Henry

President Buhari has provided details on the new borrowing request.

The President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at a media briefing, in Abuja, this afternoon.

His words, “The situations are not the same. In 2016 there were no details. I think the presidency has learnt its lesson.

“This time, the presidency brought the requests with every possible detail.”

He promised that the senate would take a critical look at the request and “ensure that every cent borrowed is tied to a project, properly, prudently and economically applied”

