20TH Ordination: I was deaf,dumb as a growing child – Fr.Emakpor

Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Very Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Edmund Tansi Emakpor, who says he was deaf and dumb in his first seven years as a child, has revealed that he had experienced both spiritual and physical attacks, including armed robbery, while serving as a Priest.

Emakpor, who holds a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counselling as well as Law, before bagging his PhD in Guidance and Counselling, made the disclosure Sunday December 8, during his 20th Priestly Ordination Anniversary, celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Osubi.

While testifying that it takes the grace of God for him to be talking today, as a result of his child-hood challenge, the renowned Christian cleric, stated: “I can testify to the goodness of God, that after 20years, my latter days is better than the former”.

He asked for the prayers of brethren in the quest at sustaining preaching of the gospel of Christ, even as he commended the Orodje of Okpe, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.) as well as the Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe1, for their support over the years, saying, “20years as a Priest is not a joke”.

The Orodje of Okpe and Ovie of Uvwie, pledged continuous support for Fr. Edmund Emakpor’s selfless service to God and humanity.

In an exhortation, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ogaga, spoke of how Jesus Christ laid down His life for (men and women) to reach their potentials, saying Fr. Tansi Emakpor, “has tried to emulate Jesus Christ by being a life giver”, urging him to remain humble in God’s Vineyard and service to humanity.

High points of the celebration, were cutting of the anniversary cake, special dance by Very Rev. Fr. (Barr.) Dr. Edmund Tansi Emakpor and cultural presentation by Ijaw, Urhobo, Ibo and Outstation dance groups.

