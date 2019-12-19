2023: Shun anger, bitterness, Okowa urges gov aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

….told politicians not to trample on traditional rulers

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday urged those aspiring to govern the State 2023 to shun anger, bitterness and go about politicking with all sense of decency and decorum.

Okowa spoke in Asaba during a grand reception and award of excellence organised by the State Council of Traditional Rulers in his honour, his Deputy and former Governor James Ibori, also warned politicians against trampling on traditional rulers in their respective kingdoms.

He said: “In the next few months, there will be all manner of politicking, I am seeing the signs already. But we must show respect and love for each other as we go about politicking, we must do it with decency.

“We must look into the future with decorum. All anger and bitterness must be put aside. We can actually politick as friends realising that only God gives power”.

Speaking further, Okowa lamented some instances where politicians and non-politicians had attempted to trample on the traditional authority in parts of the state.

While urging those concerned to retrace their steps, he said the stools which the various kings occupy were created by God. He told politicians and other stakeholders who have issues with any traditional ruler to take steps to resolve such issues for the peace and progress of the community.

While acknowledging the role played by former Governor James Ibori in laying the foundation for the development of the state, he also commended his predecessor in office, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan for building on the initial foundation.

Chairman of the council of traditional rulers and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II who spoke earlier, said the governor deserved the award for his achievements in human capital development and infrastructural transformation.

