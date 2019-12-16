2023: Okowa’s father adopts Gbagi, directs him to meet Ibori

He asserted, “I now have a second son” and consequently directed Olorogun Gbagi to meet with a former governor of the state and Odidigborigbo, Chief James Ibori, who is a very close friend of the family.

His words, “We have a lot of friends, I want you to meet with Odidigborigbo, Chief James Ibori, he is close to us and I want you to align with him. You, Ibori and Ifeanyi (referring to his son, Governor Okowa) should meet and sort things out.”

Maintaining that Gbagi is a true friend of his son, he urged him to continue with his good works and friendship with Ifeanyi, saying, “When fighting for your brother, you do not look behind, we will not look behind in the fight for you. I am asking God to clear the way for you. Since you have trusted in God, the God that moves with me will move with you.”

On the governor’s return to Abuja after his second tenure, he said, “I will not die until my son arrives Abuja, he will arrive Abuja a second time.”

He said the God that kept him alive would sustain and keep alive the 2023 agenda of Olorogun Gbagi until it is realized, adding, “The Lord God Almighty says I should tell you to go ahead.”

“Hold on to whatever you know is good, do not allow sycophants to draw you behind, listen to the voice of God and let prayer warriors surround you. Prayers are what saved Ifeanyi and you need prayers.

Gbagi had earlier told Pa Okowa, “Your son, Ifeanyi is my friend, I do not just make friend, the reason he is my friend is that he has character. I want to commend you for mentoring such a character, he has finished the first term and he will finish his second tenure stronger.”

He said that one of the problems of governance was that people without father and name wants to rule others, and when you do not check the character before giving power to such persons, it would be too late to correct such mistake later.

“I have come to tell you that I am running the governorship race to take over from my friend and brother, your mentoring of Ifeanyi has helped the state a lot,” he said.