To build grassroots movement of 5 million young people

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

THE ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement has assured youth, women, and People Living With Disabilities, PWDs, of 30 per cent elective office in 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, Samson Itodo, reinstating commitment on the part of the movement to actualize the tall task based on past success recorded.

The statement reads in part, “The Not Too Young To Run movement has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to promote political inclusion of youth, women, and People With Disabilities (PWDs), for transformative politics and purposeful leadership, while reflecting on the movement’s successes and future prospects going into the next phase of Nigeria’s political dispensation.

Having successfully reduced the age of running for the Presidency, the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly from 40 to 35 years and from 35 to 25 years respectively, the leadership of the movement has vowed to mitigate any hindrance to increasing youth representation in elective offices.

“Rising from a three-day retreat in Lagos, the movement, which is arguably the most successful citizens-led movement in Nigeria, revealed that it aims to increase the number of young women, men, and PWDs with competence, character, and capacity in elective office to 30% in 2023.”

The statement also disclosed that the movement will build a grassroots base as a movement as well of 5 million young people and PWDs to promoting political inclusion, democratic rights, transformative politics, and purposeful leadership.

According to the statement, the movement will continue to maintain a non-partisan identity of a social movement committed to political inclusion and transformative politics and leadership, the movement remains driven by its core values of Solidarity, Patriotism, Inclusion, Responsible leadership, Integrity and Trust (SPIRIT).

“In a bid to build the strategic capacity that the movement requires to drive its agenda, the movement will be opening and recruiting more organizers and leaders across Nigeria and some parts of Africa would enable expansion to build international solidarity on political inclusion and transformative leadership across 25 African countries by 2023.

“To this end, the movement will be establishing Not Too Young To Run hubs across Nigeria. In 2020, the movement will create 100 hubs across the country. State Coordinators will be assigned new responsibilities in furtherance of this goal”, the statement opined.

Reflecting on past successes the statement also maintained that the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement has built power from within, which the government could not ignore.

Adding that with the historic assent to the age reduction bill not only disrupted the political space but has renewed hope and mobilized the positive energy of young people, which the movement has birthed other movements because the team demonstrated how effective organizing can achieve amazing results.

Meanwhile, also speaking during the retreat, members of the movement, Cynthia Mbamalu, acknowledged that despite the assent to the age reduction bill, there is still more work needed to be done to influence policy decisions in National and State Assemblies.

Also in speaking in the same vein as another member, Bella Anne Ndubuisi, who asserted that and noted that the movement has a huge responsibility to drive the beneficiaries because there is a high expectation from young people in office due to the popularity of the movement.

Other participants include alumni of Babcock University and Bayero University Kano, Jumoke Pinheiro and Bashir Rabiu who both presented their academic research focusing on ‘Youth Participation, Social Media and Policy-Making’, Not Too Young to Run, as a case.

