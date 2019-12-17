2023: Nobody will use my name to canvass for votes ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says he will superintend free, fair, credible polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has told those interested in elective positions in 2023 to work hard as he will not allow anyone to use his name to canvass for votes.

President Buhari also assured Nigerians that he will superintend over free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

The president gave the assurance on Tuesday when some of his aides and staff of the State House and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha presented to him a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday anniversary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said whoever wants to contest must work hard as he will not condone anyone using the name of his office to canvass for support.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: