Kindly Share This Story:

… Ohanaeze petitioned EFCC and ICPC on monumental frauds on NDDC Abia Projects

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide assures Nigerians of a New Dawn if 2023 ushers in a Nigerian President of Igbo stock.

The ingenuity and enterprenuer Spirit, indomitable vigour and Never-Say-Die Spirit of Igbos will leapfrog Nigeria into League of Super Power Nations, irrespective of the challenges emanating from some quarters, Igbos are everywhere shows their acceptance of being in large Nigeria and make it prosperous through Unity in diversity.

We have men of proven track records of achievements and qualifications with tested integrity among the current Southeast Governors and Former Governors on equal pedigree with Great Zik of Africa,who sees Nigeria as his immediate Constituency.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, OYC said that they are worried on the recent classification of Nigeria by United States of America on the latter’s Security Watch list, by alleged Continuous violation of Religious Rights and the insecurity challenges in the North.

President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of fact rescind His decisions on the Visa on Arrival for immigrants and refugees,as terrorism will thrive in disguise, as ISIS and other terrorist groups are taking advantage of this Proclamation to strengthen Boko haram activities apparently constituting a major setback for the Country’s fight against Insecurity challenges which posed a threat and grave danger to National security and Unity of the Country.

Presidency should overhaul and preview her modus operandi on issues of Rule of law, respect for Human rights and privileges, as there’s alleged trendy videos of influx of unchecked immigrants trooping from our porous Northern borders with Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

There’s fear that Southern indigenous peoples of Nigeria might revolt in the future against any identified strangers in the local communities without same historical culture and values, there’s urgent need to halt this ugly trend.

Igbo youths frowned at the massive discovery of abandoned NDDC Projects and huge scam unrevealed. It was alleged that over 800 projects were not completed and indigenous contractors ripped off the funds meant for the Projects, We laud President Muhammadu Buhari’s courage to order a forensic auditing of the accounts of NDDC,We Alert the Presidency that Such forensic auditing will be incomplete without proper directives by President Muhammadu Buhari on urgent identification of most projects awarded in various Niger Delta States.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: