2020 will usher peace, economic growth for Nigeria – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday the year 2020 would usher in robust peace and economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Lawan, in a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

He hailed the resilience of Nigerians in their commitment to the unity and prosperity of the country and support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan said: “I have no doubt in my mind that with the timely passage of the budget, restoration of the January to December financial year and other amendments recently made to our laws by the 9th National Assembly, the economy will enjoy significant growth in the new year.”

He assured Nigerians that the government would continue to do its best to make things better for the people.

The Senate president said the National Assembly would endeavour to sustain the harmonious working relationship with other arms of government, for the smooth administration of the country and benefit of the people. (NAN)

