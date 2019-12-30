2020: National Youth Council declare three days fasting, prayer for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared a three-day national fasting and prayers to solemnly seek the face of God for Nigeria to achieve significant progress in the year ahead.

According to a statement signed by Solomon Adodo, President of NYCN, the national fasting and prayer will hold from 1st to 3rd of January, 2020 for Muslim and Christian youths across the country.

The statement reads: “The National Youth Council of Nigeria herein calls on all Nigerian Youth (and indeed every Nigerian) to humbly, sincerely, soberly and solemnly seek the face of God in utter repentance as we embark on three days of prayers and fasting.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria has been a highly religious nation across faith lines and denominations. However, we have all been significantly steeped in hypocrisy as a people, rarely practicing what we preach. It is therefore time to turn away from all our misdeeds and truly seek God’s face.

“All nation’s that have truthfully sought the face of God while working at their developmental goals have been able to achieve very significant progress. We strongly believe that Nigeria’s myriad problems can be addressed if we sincerely seek the help of God while assiduously working to address same.

“It is on this note that the National Youth Council of Nigeria calls on all Nigerians to embark on this sessions of fasting and prayers to seek God’s guidance in all our national affairs in the coming year 2020.

“During this fast, Christians are expected to converge in their respective churches while Muslims will converge in the various mosques within their areas of residence to pray together and break the fast.

“Let’s sincerely seek God’s intervention and see a significant difference. God bless Nigeria!!!”

Vanguard

