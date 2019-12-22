2020: Expert tasks Sanwo-Olu on more funding for emergency mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

…as LASEMA lists challenges, seeks for more public cooperation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An emergency response expert, Alhaji B. Braimoh has stressed the need for Lagos State Government, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide more funding for the state’s emergency agency in year 2020 to further boost its capacity.

Braimoh gave the advice at the 2019 staff retreat of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekend.

The retreat themed; “LASEMA expectation and challenges, Working better together.”

Braimoh, a former Permanent Secretary in the state, who delivered a paper on the theme, stressed that ‘in order to provide effective, prompt and efficient disaster management support to residents of Lagos, the Governor, should as a matter of priority, make available more funds for LASEMA, purchase ultra-modern rescue equipment, organise both local and foreign capacity training for staff, among others.

“In order to achieve the seamless operation the agency rightly requires modern equipment and consequently, provide an efficient platform for all stakeholders in the discharge of their responsibilities as well as building more resilient communities and nation.”

Earlier, in his address, Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu described the theme as very “auspicious” that would provide much-needed platform to reiterate the obvious need for a reinforced partnership and better cohesion within members of staff and between all stakeholders involved in the emergency management services of Lagos State.

“Cohesion among staff is very key to achieving all-round success by LASEMA with its staff strength of less than 150 personnel providing extremely sensitive and crucial, life-saving services to an estimated Lagos population of over 23.5 million people.

“This means it’s staff must not only be well trained with skills horned to the nines for optimal performance.”

“LASEMA staff must as a matter of survival, be well bonded to think and act as one especially during operations knowing that during emergencies, every second counts.”

Identifying some of the challenges, Oke-Osanyintiolu stated, “Being a cosmopolitan city, the challenges confronting residents in Lagos State are various and numerous. Lagosians face daily exposure to increasing vehicular density and traffic accidents, high industrial concentration and its concomitant smoke and effluent pollutions, fire outbreaks, floodings, building collapse, among others.

“These challenges have necessitated that LASEMA raise the tempo of its operations across the state in order to provide effective, prompt and efficient disaster management support to residents of Lagos.”

He noted that to overcome the daunting challenges, the agency, under the administration of Sanwo-Olu, decentralized platform into three zones in each of the three Senatorial Districts as well as three units to further extend its operations.

“The forward-thinking management of the agency, extended its frontiers of performance to close and exhaustive collaboration among all stakeholders as the coordinating agency for disaster management in the state.

Disaster management around the world is usually a joint effort of relevant stakeholders and with the active support of communities and the entire populace towards protection of lives and properties.

“This protection extends to even the emergency responders as it should exclude hostilities to responders during recoveries or search and rescue operations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

