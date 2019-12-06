Breaking News
2020: APC not at risk to lose Edo ― Oshiomhole

…Says some PDP forces have joined ancestors

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Friday said that his party was not at risk of losing Edo state in the 2020 governorship elections

Comrade Oshiomhole who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with the State chapter Chairmen of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that some PDP forces that could have served as stumbling blocks in the state had joined their ancestors.

He said that Edo State has accepted the ruling party and that the crisis in the state will be resolved peacefully.

The APC national Chairman explained that the 36 State Chairmen of the party and the FCT were at the State House to congratulate President Buhari on his victory at the Appeal Court.

