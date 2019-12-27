2019: Year of political turmoil, bickering, intrigues

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe, Olayinka Ajayi & Stephanie Oziwo

YEAR 2019 is a year that Nigerians will not forget in a hurry. Being an election year, it was characterised by high-wire intrigues, alignments and re-alignments, uncertainties, turmoil, appointments and disappointments on the political terrain. The political firmament was astir throughout the year.

Aside politics, the year also witnessed a series of killings arising from the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis, Boko Haram insurgency, cult clashes, electoral violence, banditry and kidnapping among others.

Directly or indirectly arising from the actions of political actors and leaders, some of the issues that shaped 2019 include: the 2019 general polls, the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections and the controversies hallmarking them; the forced resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Others include continued detention by the Federal Government of Mallam Ibrahim el-Zakzaky leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN and the attendant Shiites protests and violent clashes with security agencies; squabble between All Progressives Congress, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; and disquiet in the presidency over moves by the cabal to ‘’clip” Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo’s wings.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s challenge of the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari up to the Supreme Court kept the political atmosphere charged till the apex court delivered its ruling recently.

Practically, the arrest and detention of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore over his call for revolution, the attendant protests and flaying of the government by human rights activists and some prominent leaders kept the polity abuzz from August 3 to December 24 when he was released by the Department of State Service, DSS.

2019 will not close without recalling the loss of the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara State, the release of former National Security Adviser, NSA Col Sambo Dasuki, retd, the conviction of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for fraud, and controversial Federal Government’s policies such as closing of land borders and visa on arrival for Africans.

Some major political events that shaped 2019 Suspension, removal of Onnoghen as CJN

The polity was heated up following the Federal Government’s suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as CJN on non-declaration of his assets and appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as acting CJN. Critics of the Federal Government saw it as a ploy to prepare grounds for the litigation that would arise from the 2019 presidential election. Supporters of the government insisted that Onnoghen had a case to answer. The matter went to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Council, NJC had to intervene. In the end, Onnoghen resigned.

Postponement of 2019 general elections

The 2019 general elections were some of the major events of 2019.The intrigues leading to the elections were high-wire. The polls to elect the president, 469 federal lawmakers, 29 governors and thousands of state legislators were originally slated for February 16 but were postponed by a week by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on account of logistics and operational reasons. The polls took place on February 23 of which some states ended up having their votes delayed till February 24 due to electoral violence. Following the results of the election which were announced in the early hours of 27 February 27, Atiku Abubakar lost to Muhammadu Buhari with over 3 million votes.

The polls produced mixed fortunes for the ruling APC and PDP. APC lost some states such as Zamfara, Oyo, Imo, Bauchi, and Adamawa to the PDP. On the other hand, APC gained Kwara and now Bayelsa. A salad of controversies, bitter quarrels and violence trailed the elections in many states especially Kogi.

Democracy day celebration 2019

The validation of June 12 as the official Democracy day in Nigeria from 2019, following the signing into law of enabling bill to that effect raised controversies among political pundits about the real intent. But the symbolic honour and immortalisation of the Chief MKO Abiola with the naming of the Abuja National Stadium after were applauded by pro-democracy activists.

Governors reject FG’s N252m monthly repayment plan for bailout

Governors have rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to extend the repayment period of its budget support to states from 20 years to 30 years. The governors complained that paying N252 million monthly was too much which compelled its reduction to N162 million.

Kogi and Bayelsa elections

After the election the INEC declared incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello who is a member of the APC as winner of the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State. He defeated the PDP candidate Engr. Musa Wada

In Bayelsa INEC declared APC candidate Chief David Lyon as the winner of the 2019 election. His rival Senator Douye Diri had 143, 172 votes while David had a total of 352, 557 votes.

Controversial Hate Speech Bill

Some of the issues that shaped 2019 are the controversial social media and hate speech bills sponsored a senator. The bills were greeted with mixed reactions from various political stakeholders and other religious bodies forcing the lawmakers to schedule a stakeholders meeting public hearing on them.

Sack of 35 Aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari while away on a personal visit to the UK sacked 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s. The Federal Government explained that the measure was to save money. On return, President Buhari set an Economic Advisory Team, removed the headship of the Economic Management Team from Osinbajo and placed under a minister.

Conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Senate Majority Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was convicted and jailed for 12 years by the Lagos division of the Federal High Court on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The case lasted for 12 years.

Arrest of Mohammed Bello Adoke in Dubai by Interpol

The former Attorney-general, Mohammed Adoke was arrested on November 11, 2019 in Dubai by the Interpol.

Adoke was arrested shortly after arriving in Dubai where he had travelled for medical evaluation after a court warrant for his arrest was vacated in October. He returned to the country last week and was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

Squabble in Edo

The worsening feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki in Edo State cannot go without mention. Obaseki rode to power on the back of Oshiomhole. However, following alleged sidelining of some party leaders and jostling for the Edo 2020 governorship election gained traction, a feud ensued between them. The matter gained public currency with swearing in of 10 of the 24 members of the state House of Assembly. Lawmakers-elect loyal to Oshiomhole kicked and now the matter has degenerated leading to the intervention of the APC hierarchy.

Nigeria as killing field

Killings arising from herdsmen, farmers clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and rituals continued in 2019. In 2018, Vanguard checks showed that no fewer than 6,800 people were killed. The tally for 2019 is estimated to be more.

In view of the herdsmen menace, the polity witnessed an unusual development in 2019 where in the South-West, lightening killed many cows on three occasions in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun. Such incident as first witnessed in Ondo State in late 2018.

On October 24, eight cows were killed by lightning at a mountain in Oyinmo Quarters, Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State The incident happened barely a month after 36 cows were killed by lightning in Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the eight cows, owned by some Fulani herdsmen, were struck dead while grazing on top of the mountain. The two Fulani herders who accompanied the cows were said to have fled the scene after the incident

Also, on November 24, more than 19 cows were struck dead by lightning at Iba in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state.

