20-yr-old farmer kills girlfriend in Kwara

A magistrate’s court in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday, ordered the remand of a farmer, Abubakar Babato, 20, at a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The senior magistrate, Mr. Muhammed Ndakene, gave the order that the defendant be  remanded in custody and adjourned the case until January 6, 2020 for further mention.

The accused person is facing a count charge of culpable homicide, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Isaac Yakubu, recalled that on November 27, the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Bani, Kwara State, to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, Ilorin, for investigation.

Yakubu said on November 16, one Abubakar Bajida of Danwaya Aderan, Bani, reported the case at the Bani Police Station.

He said on November 15, the accused person visited the complainant’s house to invite his daughter, Azumi Abubakar, 18, who happened to be his lover.

The prosecutor said the accused left with the complainant’s daughter, but she never returned home.

Yakubu said while the complainant was on his way to the defendant’s house to check for his daughter, he found her lying dead in the bush in a pool of her blood.

He said investigation led to the arrest of the accused person, who confessed to having macheted the victim to death.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard

