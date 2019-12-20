20-year-old 400 level student declared missing in Ondo church

Kindly Share This Story:

13 suspected arsonists remanded in prison custody

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 400 level student of Mountain Top University, Faith Aluko has again been declared missing at another church, Mountain of Fire Miracle Church in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

This is coming as the police in the state arraigned 13 persons alleged to have set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Centre where the one-year-old boy went missing over a month ago.

Police image-maker in a statement in Akure said “13 Suspects among others still at large, who participated in the wanton destruction of lives and properties including the burning of Sotitobire Church and the Killing of one of our officers recently, were arraigned this morning.

” The court consequently remanded them at the correctional centre Olokuta while the case was adjourned till 3rd January 2020.

“We will ensure that other accomplices at large are arrested and also made to bear the full weight of the law

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the missing 20-year undergraduate went to the Oba ile branch of the church only to disappear hours later.

Sources said that she left their residence with the father for the church and on getting to the church excused herself to buy some things close to the church.

The church security at the gate said Faith told him she wanted to buy a sanitary pad in a retail Shop beside the church when she left the church premises.

He told the patents that Faith did not return until her parents raised alarm.

Faith’s father, Mr. Aluko who confirmed that her daughter had been missing since Sunday said that the incident had since been reported at the Oba-Ile police station.

Aluko said they both left home for church along Airport road until she went missing.

Police image maker Femi Joseph has reassured the People of the State of adequate security during this yuletide and beyond.

“We also want to State that the kidnap incident that happened a few days ago along Owo/Ikare road after a long period of peace and normalcy in that axis of the State, is being tackled head-on by our officers who have been Charged to not only rescue the victims unhurt but also arrest the perpetrators of this wicked act.

“People coming home for Christmas and New year celebrations should not entertain any anxiety as we have increased our Manpower deployment across the State and have also directed our intelligence department to up the ante in order to ensure blissful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We also promise to continue to work towards ridding the State of all vestiges of Crimes and criminality.

“We shall also ensure that criminals are not only arrested but are also brought to Justice.

“We urge all law-abiding citizens to go about celebrating peacefully and also be security conscious.

Joseph said “We also enjoin you to always alert the police should there be any suspicion of security threat in any part of the State.

