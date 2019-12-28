Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

2 suspects arrested for duping bank manager N70m in Adamawa

On 5:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Adamawa Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of two suspects for allegedly duping a bank manager of 200,000 US Dollars (about N70m).

Confirming the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said the suspects, Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, were arrested while two other suspects were still at large.

“The command received report from one Olurunfemi Michael, a manager of ACCESS Bank plc, Yola Branch, that on the 11/12/2019 some men approached him and defrauded him of $200,000.00 which if converted into Naira will be N70,000,000.

READ ALSO: NFF: Gov Bagudu commends FG for reappointing Sanusi

“Investigation led to the arrest of OLUBA FALAYE and ABIDAKUN GBENGA, residents of Lagos and Ado-Ekiti.

“Investigation so far recovered $30,400, One Lexus and Toyota Camry cars valued N14,000,000. We also recovered over N11 million cash.

“The command is calling on members of the public to be careful while dealing with the people they don’t know and to report to police any suspicious movement arround them,” the police spokesman said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!