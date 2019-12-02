2 men in court over alleged possession of stolen goats

Two men Ojo Gbenga, 30, and Bamidele Ayo, 31, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of stolen goats.

Gbenga and Ayo, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a one-count charge of possession of stolen goats.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 20, at about 07:30 a.m., in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that they were in possession of 20 she-goats suspected to be stolen.

He said that the defendants were apprehended by the police, following a tip-off by informants at Adehun Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the offence contravened Section 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor, however, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mrs Iyanu Ayorinde, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Anoma adjourned the case until Jan.16 for further hearing.

