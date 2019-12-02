2 men in court for allegedly stealing car worth N2.5 million

Two men, Godwin Amuzie and Godspower Imafidon, who allegedly stole a Honda Accord car valued at N2.5 million on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Amuzie, 25, an artisan and Imafidon, 25, a security man, who both reside at Satellite Town, Lagos, are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendants committed the offenses on Sept. 13 at Satellite Town, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the defendants stole the car belonging to the Complainant, Mr. Ezema Anselem.

He said that the complainant dropped the car for Amuzie to wash and when he returned to pick his car, the defendant had left with it.

“He reported the case to the police and the defendants were arrested with the car,” Ogu said.

He said that the offenses contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. J. A Adegun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Jan. 8, 2020 for mention.

