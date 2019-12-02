2 bag 5 months’ jail term each for stealing N25,000 exhaust pot

Kindly Share This Story:

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced two mechanics, Taiye Adebayo and Ibrahim Adeniyi, to five months’ imprisonment each for stealing a car exhaust pot valued at N25,000.

Adebayo and Adeniyi, both of whom reside at Jabi Garage, Abuja, were convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft to which they pleaded guilty.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave them an option to pay N7, 000 fine each, saying their pleas saved the court the pains of prolonged prosecution.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others,’’ Maiwada added.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that one Mr Godwin Ekpo of Jabi Daki-biyu, Abuja, reported the case at the Utako Police Station on Oct. 28.

Ukagha said that at 10.00a.m. on Oct. 22, the complainant entrusted his Honda CRV with registration number, FQ 449 ABC, to one Sunday Folinsho, for repair.

She said that after Folinsho finished repairing the car, the convicts stole the car’s exhaust pot.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the convicts confessed to the crime.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Following the plea of the convicts, the prosecutor had prayed the court to try them summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: