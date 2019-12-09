1988 Bombing: Sudan to pay Kenya and Tanzania terror victims

Sudan has promised to pay money to families of victims of the 1998 US embassies bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that his country will give the compensation in a few weeks.

However, the victims’ lawyers are not convinced this will happen, they are quoted as saying in Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper.

Mr. Hamdok was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal during his first official visit to the US during which he was seeking the removal of Sudan from the US terrorism list.

He is quoted as saying that Sudan has consulted at length with the US and met most of the requirements for the removal from the list.

He added that only two major obstacles remain: settling the cases relating to the terrorist attacks and co-operating with the US on combating terrorism.

READ ALSO: Sudan appoints first female chief justice

US courts have held Sudan liable for $10bn (£7.6bn) in damages – $5.9bn of which they say should go to survivors of the 1998 attack.

A lawyer involved in the case, Chicago-based attorney Gavriel Mairone, wrote to the Daily Nation to say the team has reached out to Sudan’s lawyers after an appeal was made in court and were waiting for counteroffers.

“The road forward requires the government of Sudan to demonstrate its commitment to international norms through deeds, and not merely aspirational words,” he said.

vanguard