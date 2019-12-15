1929 Aba Women riot brought back to life in stage play in Aba

By Ayo Onikoyi

90 years after the women of Oloko led a war to speak against the injustice and violence towards women, Raconteur Productions, staged a play titled ‘AUGUST MEETING to commemorate the Aba Women’s Riot in the ancient city of Aba on December 8, 2019.

The audience was educated, entertained and thrilled by the performance of the women as they strategically pointed out all the problems women face in the society today, such as gender inequality, dearth of women participation in politics, female genital mutilation, and domestic violence. The play tells the story of the women’s war in 1929, its victories and the need to build on the gains which led to the inception of the August Meeting.

The stage play was brought to Aba courtesy of the US Mission In Nigeria and the American Film Showcase as part of their commitment to the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign.

The show was well attended with over 600 Aba residents. 70 percent of which were women. Also in attendance were some community women leaders, Chiefs and women led organizations.

This Movement is pioneered by Producer, Chioma Onyenwe, directed by Kenneth Uphopho, written by Paul Ugbede with an outstanding cast which includes Gloria Anozie-Young who plays Nwanyereuwa, Bella Rose Okojie, Ijeoma Aniebo, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji and Deola Gimbiya.

