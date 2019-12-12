12 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 12 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other products are discharging at the Lagos Port Complex on Monday.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships were discharging petrol, automobile gasoline, buckwheat, general cargo, containers and frozen fish.

NAN reports that 21 ships were waiting to berth with petrol, automobile gasoline, buckwheat and containers.

NPA added that 24 other ships were being expected at the port from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24 with general cargo, steel pipes, petrol, bulk sugar, buckwheat, and containers.

Vanguard Nigeria News