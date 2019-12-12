Breaking News
Translate

12 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos port

On 5:12 pmIn Business, Newsby

12 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 12 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other products are discharging at the Lagos Port Complex on Monday.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships were discharging petrol, automobile gasoline, buckwheat, general cargo, containers and frozen fish.

READ ALSO: 27 ships with petroleum products expected at Lagos port ― NPA

NAN reports that 21 ships were waiting to berth with petrol, automobile gasoline, buckwheat and containers.

NPA added that 24 other ships were being expected at the port from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24 with general cargo, steel pipes, petrol, bulk sugar, buckwheat, and containers.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!