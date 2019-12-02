100 beneficiaries graduate from senator Uba Sani’s Young Millionaires training scheme

Ben Agande, Kaduna

The first batch of 100 young men and women who received agribusiness training sponsored by Kaduna Central Senator, Malam Uba Sani have graduated from their programme in Kaduna.

The programme which was launched by the Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Uba Sani, aims at producing 1000 entrepreneurs, who will, in turn, employ thousands in their various poultry and fish enterprises.

The first batch of 100 beneficiaries who concluded a comprehensive one-month training in modern recreative poultry and fishery business were awarded certificates at a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries and supporters across the state.

Kaduna state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Jakada who was at the graduation ceremony challenged all elected representatives of the APC in the country to borrow a leaf from Senator Uba Sani.

The party chairman described Uba Sani as the first Kaduna Senator to conceive the idea of empowering his constituents through poultry and fish production.

Senator Uba Sani told his jubilant supporters that the era of giving fish and handouts to youths is no longer sustainable, saying that he decided to “teach them how to fish.

“It is now time to teach the young people how to fish so that they can create wealth for themselves,” he said.

He encouraged the youths to acquire skills so as to be financially self-reliant and assured the graduating students of necessary support to access funds and grants from the Federal Government for start-up capital.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Wapa Aliyu expressed gratitude to the Senator saying the beneficiaries will not disappoint him

“Through his representation, the Senatorial District is already reaping benefits,” he said.

