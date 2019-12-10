By Olayinka Ajayi

Amongst the most memorable art exhibitions in 2019 was a 10 year old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke’s solo exhibition in Terra Kulture gallery where he displayed fascinating pieces that wowed art lovers.

Titled “IMPOSSIBILITY IS A MYTH”, the special child living with autism made history with his exhibition of 44 works of his, done over a period of five years.

According to a art critic, Dr. Sunday Nwosu; “ Kanyeyachukwu is nothing short of remarkable. Diagnosed at age four with autism, started painting at age five, awarded the prestigious “flame of peace”, by the Arch Duke and Arch Duchess of Austria at age 8, and then a solo exhibition.

“For me, it’s have been a very good year for the young prodigy. Hosting two exhibitions this year, in Abuja and Lagos as well as having his art grace the venues of several exhibitions home and abroad”.

“Just when it seemed that things couldn’t get any more exciting, like a sign of authenticity, he emerged after a careful selection process, Indommie hero of the year 2019, in the social category of the awards.

“Kanyeyachukwu is a special child who has continued to use bright and sometimes deep colors in his art, to communicate with the world as he sees it, and ultimately express himself.

“IMPOSSIBILITY IS A MYTH” under the chairmanship of Ernest and Nnenna Azudialo, other notable collectors present includes Chief Mrs Mabel Obi,Chief Alexander Okafor, CEO Chicason Group, former power minister , Prof Barth Nnaji and his wife, The Ambassador of Pakistan to Nigeria Rt Gen Kingravi and his wife, Mrs Maryam Peters, wife of the CEO of AETEO Group, representatives of Dufil Foods, makers of the popular Indomie noodles of which Kanyeyachukwu is their ambassador, representatives of the Pakistan community in Lagos, family and friends.

Vanguard